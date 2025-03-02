Sports

Chung to represent Guyana at Junior Pan Am Archery Qualifier

Lucas Chung
Lucas Chung
By

Lucas Chung will represent Guyana in the discipline of archery at the 2nd qualifier for the Junior Pan American Games, which is slated to occur on March 19th-23rd in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

This was disclosed by a press release from Archery Guyana yesterday. According to the correspondence, Chung will compete in the Men’s U21 Recurve category for a place at the Junior Pan American Games, which is slated for Asuncion, Paraguay, in August.

“This milestone is not only a testament to Lucas’s dedication and skill but also a significant achievement for Guyana’s archery programme.

Trending