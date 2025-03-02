DaSilva, Fraser to contest open category final

Bounty Farm Handicap Squash Championship

– Viapree, Munroe to battle in rising division decider

Louis DaSilva will oppose Gabrielle Fraser in the open divisional final, while Kristian Viapree will battle Tehani Munroe in the rising division decider when the Bounty Farm Mash Handicap Squash Championship continued yesterday at the Georgetown Club facility on Camp Street.

DaSilva defeated Jason van Dijk 2-0 following a 15-8, 15-5 outcome as the points handicap proved daunting for the latter in their open divisional semifinal encounter. Meanwhile, Fraser overcame a significant handicap to defeat Miguel Wong 11-15, 15-12, and 16-14.

In the rising division, Viapree bested younger sibling Maxwell 14-16, 15-9, and 15-9 in their semifinal fixture. Likewise, Munroe squeaked past rival Zoey McDonald 15-8, 12-15, and 15-7. The event concludes today at the same venue. Below is the complete list of results.

Complete Results

Rising Division

Namishraj Singh def. Mandisa Munroe 15-5, 15-8

Kristian Viapree def. Maxwell Viapree 14-16, 15-9, 15-9

Tehani Munroe def. Zoey McDonald 15-8, 12-15, 15-7

Open Division

Justin Goberdhan def. Brenno Da Silva 15-12, 15-13

Kaylee Lowe def. Zion Hickerson 15-6, 15-11

Nijad Bacchus def. Tiana Gomes 12-15, 15-10, 16-14

Egan Bulkan def. Rylee Rodrigues 15-7, 15-11

Sunesh Maikoo def. Nandishraj Singh 15-12, 15-10

Adrian Bacchus def. Lee Fung A Fat 15-8, 15-9

Matthew Daby def. Nidal Bacchus 15-10, 15-13

Justin Bulkan def. Paige Mendonca 15-9, 15-12

Justin Goberdhan def. Kaylee Lowe 13-15, 15-9, 15-11

Egan Bulkan def. Nijad Bacchus 15-8, 15-7

Adrian Bacchus def. Sunesh Maikoo 16-14, 15-13

Matthew Daby def. Justin Bulkan 15-11, 14-16, 16-14

Louis Da Silva def. Jason van Dijk 15-8, 15-5

Gabrielle Fraser def. Miguel Wong 11-15, 15-12, 16-14