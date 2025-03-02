Sports

Z-Tekk dismantles Sparta Boss, Bent St A cruises

In this photo, Ztekk is about to score one of their six goals against Sparta Boss
Rock Auto Futsal

The second night of action in the Rock Auto Trans Legends Futsal Competition 2025 delivered drama, as Z-Tekk Family thrashed Sparta Boss while Bent Street continued their dominant displays at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue, on Friday night.

The biggest shock of the night came when Z-Tekk stunned powerhouse Sparta Boss with a resounding 6-3 triumph. Kevin Baptiste opened the scoring in the fifth minute, setting the tone for a Z-Tekk onslaught.

Josh Parvattan, Tevin Fowler, and a hat-trick from the brilliant Tyrece Dennis dismantled the once-mighty Sparta defence. Despite efforts from Jermin Junor and Ryan Hackett to keep Sparta in the contest, Z-Tekk’s ruthless finishing ensured a historic victory. The defeat places Sparta Boss in real danger of an early exit from the competition, with their fate now dependent on other results.

