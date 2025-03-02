Z-Tekk dismantles Sparta Boss, Bent St A cruises

Rock Auto Futsal

The second night of action in the Rock Auto Trans Legends Futsal Competition 2025 delivered drama, as Z-Tekk Family thrashed Sparta Boss while Bent Street continued their dominant displays at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue, on Friday night.

The biggest shock of the night came when Z-Tekk stunned powerhouse Sparta Boss with a resounding 6-3 triumph. Kevin Baptiste opened the scoring in the fifth minute, setting the tone for a Z-Tekk onslaught.

Josh Parvattan, Tevin Fowler, and a hat-trick from the brilliant Tyrece Dennis dismantled the once-mighty Sparta defence. Despite efforts from Jermin Junor and Ryan Hackett to keep Sparta in the contest, Z-Tekk’s ruthless finishing ensured a historic victory. The defeat places Sparta Boss in real danger of an early exit from the competition, with their fate now dependent on other results.