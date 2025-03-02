Aneica Changa’s passion for cooking led to Annie’s Catering Service

When eating out left her wanting more, Aneica Changa turned up her own culinary skills and the result was Annie’s Catering Service, which she embraces with passion, creativity, and determination.

Changa’s love for cooking began in secondary school. “When I started Home Economics, I developed a passion for cooking,” she shares. “But I didn’t follow it up at first. I wanted to be an accountant, but working with numbers didn’t excite me. It was working with people that I found fulfilling.”

As she embarked on her journey in accounting, she couldn’t shake her love for the culinary world. “Going out to dine, I often found that the food was never up to my expectations,” she says. “So I decided I wanted to change that. I started practicing in the kitchen again, asking my mom questions and experimenting when I had time alone.