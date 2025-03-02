Mashramani is entrenched as a national festival

Mashramani is the annual national festival of the Republic of Guyana. It reaches its peak on February 23, when all its activities culminate in a grand festival day, which is also Guyana’s National Day – the anniversary of the date on which the independent nation became a republic. Last week saw the end of a very busy schedule of events, closing with a spectacular road march last Sunday.

There have been comments and criticisms of Mashramani, including one by Ralph Ramkarran about government spending on this festival as national priority in keeping with the Constitution. It is a rare and significant perspective worth quoting in full.

“Notwithstanding the criticisms that Mashramani has attracted over the years to the effect that it is a pale imitation of Trinidad’s carnival, its enduring popularity as an expression of forms of Guyana’s celebration of its Republican status has grown over time. It has become a national event that has official sanction and in which participation is wide, voluntary and joyful. Much state resources are devoted to it and the private sector and its employees and the public participate with enthusiasm. Although there is criticism to the effect that Mashramani does not represent the height of Guyana’s cultural expressions or achievements, nevertheless if (sic) has embedded as an annual event that celebrates Guyana.

“State spending to facilitate wider or more purposeful participation in Mashramani, or to achieve any of the goals in Chapter II (of the Constitution), would constitute a priority spending for national development.” (Sunday Stabroek, February 23, 2025)

Of course, government spending on Mashramani is more than justified, and so is spending on other areas of culture. Further, this festival is a foremost national event of importance to statehood, development and national identity. All the Anglophone Caribbean nations have a national festival to which they devote priority spending for those reasons in addition to the economic benefits. Fortify these areas and you boost the economy. In Jamaica and Guyana the festival was created to celebrate the National Day, so it enjoys political importance, while in all the territories there are the wide ranging benefits of human welfare and development as well as national pride. These things feed economic growth, which in some of the territories is also enhanced by tourism. In Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, St Lucia and St Vincent, the national festival does not coincide with the National Day, but is a major tourism attraction and economic earner. St Lucia and others, for example, changed the date of their annual carnival because of the economic advantage it gave them.

Mashramani is a cultural, commercial and popular festival, and to some extent, a folk festival. In contrast to other Caribbean equivalents, such as carnival, it is not a traditional festival, but a manufactured one – established to celebrate Republican status. As such, it does not have the age or depth of the Trinidad Carnival or Barbados’ Crop-Over. Those other Caribbean festivals are rooted in centuries-old traditions, culture and history. Additionally, it has not taken off as a tourism product with a large number of tourist arrivals, and is not a huge money earner like carnival or Crop-Over. Yet it is unfair to dismiss it as a pale echo or imitation of carnival, unless its performance is weak, since the entire Caribbean region is carnivalesque. All the islands and Belize tend to have festivals that are based on masques/the masquerade tradition, street theatre, spectacle, musical traditions, competitions and the crowning of monarchs. None of the territories match the grandeur of Trinidad, but the powerful Barbados and Antigua celebrations, that are outside of the traditional carnival belt, mirror almost exactly the road march and the competitions of Trinidad’s carnival, not because they are imitating, but because it is common Caribbean culture.

However, for many reasons, Mashramani does not have the same depth, lacking the traditional roots, the history, the long line of festival arts and artists. It is only 55 years old and is still seeking definition. Carnival in the French Caribbean dates back to the eighteenth century; in Trinidad back to 1783.

Last week saw a colourful road march of costumed bands competing for the various prizes, although the level of artistry seen in some former years was not quite there in terms of designs around interesting themes with outstanding king and queen of the bands. The reduction in these areas since the sweeping effects of COVID-19 was commented on by John Fernandes, a veteran artist and costume/float designer (Sunday Stabroek, February 16, 2025). Among the issues is the departure of the best designers, many of whom migrated.

Most of the ministries had bands on the road, as were some of the national leaders. For example, Minister Vindhya Persaud was in costume and leading the march of the Ministry of Human Services band, and President Irfaan Ali put in an appearance in a motorcade on the road, to give some indication of the importance accorded to the event by the government. While there was a time when the costumed floats were reduced only to ministries and public sector agencies, what was encouraging was the participation this year of bands from the private sector quite visible in the costumed floats.

Where the quality of artistic designs is concerned, Guyana is not isolated among West Indian states. Fernandes lamented the prevalence of “bikini and feathers” along with very little else masquerading as designed costumes in the bands. This has very long been an issue in Barbados where brilliant and imaginative designs did not seem to be a priority. In Trinidad, the outright Mecca of festival designing, skimpiness, bikinis and feathers were always there alongside the brilliant designs and thoughtful themes. However, the number of bands with imaginative concepts surely declined considerably.

Further, in Guyana, there has certainly been less emphasis on the costumes as the main attraction on Mashramani Day. Trends and traditions develop over time, and what has been happening in Guyana is some movement away from everyone coming out to see the floats. There is no reduction in people lining the streets to see costumes, but there has been a shift in the main attraction at Mashramani. In 2025 there were thousands, but the majority of the multitudes in and around the road march route were not poised to see the parade, but were mostly engaged in the wider extended lime, the partying, the picnicking, feasting and drinking on the periphery and on streets quite outside of the route.

The trend is for the large crowds to grow as the afternoon advances, culminating in massive gatherings at dusk and street parties in the night. Last Sunday the main focus was around the northern end of Vlissengen Road, the Kitty Roundabout and the Kitty Seawall. Traffic was at a stand-still around those areas in the evening, long after the last costumed band had passed.

It is here, also, that most of the commercial activity takes place. The Ministry of Culture had restored the old road march route (altered and shortened by the previous government), to take in several more miles of space. Mashramani is a commercial festival because of the opportunities it creates for the people, the petit bourgeois and many others to earn money by setting up stalls along the roadside selling food and drinks. It was among those crowds that the bounty increased.

Apart from the restoration of the old accustomed route, the ministry is to be credited for interesting additions to the competitions. There were two foundations in the Calypso and the Soca monarchies, and then the Chutney competition was added. Now there is also a Dance Hall competition.

However, there was also greater emphasis placed on regionalism. The musical compositions were held at venues outside of Georgetown, in far-flung, unconventional areas. This has not been such a good idea. The argument is that people in these regions will get a chance to participate more in Mashramani and attend these events. The Soca Final was held in Linden. It is also argued that it strengthens the Chutney, for example, when it is held in Bath or Uitvlugt where it has a strong cultural base and support. But this regional decentralisation means you do not open the cultural tradition to a wider audience and seek to make it more popular. The recommendation is to hold the semi-finals in those locations, but all the big finals should be grand events held in the capital city to give them prominence, attention and popularity.

It was significantly observed that participation in the Children’s Mashramani continued to be overwhelming. The National Cultural Centre is never more populated than when these competitions in dance, dramatic poetry, calypso and soca are being performed. Here is where there are attempts at artistry, although the great need for training and expertise is often exposed. Yet, this kind of investment in the schools’ competitions can ensure the survival if not the development of the performing arts to enhance and propagate the activities and the integrity of Mashramani. Whatever the limitations, there is never a doubt that it is entrenched as a very popular national festival.