Capoey sees success with Tambaqui Cage Culture Project

Capoey Village in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) continues to reap the benefits of the Tambaqui Cage Culture Project, a community-driven initiative under the Ministry of Agriculture’s Cage Aquaculture Programme.

With over 3,000 lbs of Tambaqui harvested so far in 2025, the project is proving to be a profitable and sustainable source of income for the village.

According to Toshao Wendy Francis, the initiative not only provides economic stability but also funds key development projects in the community. The Capoey Village Council sells the harvested fish, and the earnings are invested in village infrastructure and other essential resources.