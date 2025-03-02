Commemorating Stanley Greaves’ 90th birthday

Introduction

In commemoration of the renowned artist Stanley Greaves’ 90 birthday, the Sunday Stabroek will be featuring images of some of his artwork accompanied by poems written by him. This week’s painting CHANNA MAN, 1978 is accompanied by a note from Mr Greaves and the poem.

CHANNA MAN, Oils, h. 27 ins x w. 48 ins, 1978.

At the South Western corner of Camp and D’Urban streets was a cakeshop that also specialised in hot peanuts and channa. It became very popular. The owner was an East Indian sitting in the shop to receive money and count change. He is painted blue in a brightly lit space in the centre of the composition as if he is the god of money.

The composition is flat because I am not particularly interested in creating the illusion of three- dimensional space. By painting in a flat two-dimensional manner I was able to use as much space. The late Roy Ibbott, a close friend who knew the shop, looked at the painting. He went, parked his car and observed the shop. His idea was to see how I came to the conclusion to paint the owner like a god.

Miss Daniels was the baker and owner of the best and well known pastry shop in the 1960’s in the City, the same time as Channa man. Her shop was on the north side of D’Urban Street opposite his. Customers would sometimes wait for the oven to be opened to ensure they got pastries.

MISS DANIELS – The Pastry Queen.

The shop,

Camp and D’Urban

like mythical crossroads,

Miss Daniels presides.

Phone or arrive.

The opening of

heaven’s oven doors.

Aroma, like incense

clouding a priest,

heralds bright rows

hot and shining

Communion will be soon.

Ethereal taste

at home.