The banks and the stone age

The institutions most often criticized by the Government and private sector officials are the banks. The most recent is that the banks are in the stone age. If the Government has the power to legislate, and the banks are among the most regulated institutions in the country, a relevant question is: having regard to the existing regulations, or the lack thereof, who has placed them in the stone age and who is keeping them there? Recently the Security Interests in Movable Property Act was passed in the National Assembly as an effort to extricate them out of the stone age. I wrote on it, describing it as “A transformative economic and financial instrument” in December 2024. For years officials have been ranting and raving about banks being ‘backward’ in not opening up lending possibilities without taking into account the absence of legal instruments to secure such lending. Now that legislation is in place lending is now possible on security other than mortgages of real property or by way of debentures on companies’ assets.