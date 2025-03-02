Ego cinches Calypso monarchy with ‘Trade Guyana’

Even though he had predicted it, Quincy ‘Ego’ Lacon said “it was a strange feeling but it felt amazing”, when he heard his name announced as winner of the 2025 Calypso Competition. He said it was his first win in five years.

Ego took the crown, title and bragging rights with his calypso “Trade Guyana” and had been a clear favourite to win the competition. “Because I had a good chance of winning, it was challenging. You know, my song is the most popular calypso song of 2025 and because of that, other competitors were coming with their guns blazing in terms of their performances and so on, and I had targets on my back,” he said.

“Myself and Joel Brown and my team we had to put in the work to get stuff done in a manner that would shade off those targets.”