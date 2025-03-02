Cracks in the mirror

The strange peacefulness of this modern era has lulled us into a state where we have begun to subconsciously believe that the world is free of prejudice or inequality. This peacefulness is best described as strange, because it is not completely real. We believe that we are experiencing peace when there are no massive wars or massacres. Yet, certain prejudicial roots still actively creep underneath the surface of this seemingly peaceful modern world, waiting to burst out and bloom into conflict. If these roots are not hidden, then they are distant. That is, they thrive in areas where those they affect are unable to voice their struggles in a manner that is able to reach the greater world.

Nevertheless, the more important discussion lies not in whether suffering and prejudice still exists, but in how we have changed the way that we respond to it.

Human beings view the world through a lens constructed from their own identities and experiences.