The National Budget 2025 macroeconomic data strongly confirm Guyana’s Petrostate Standing

Introduction

Over the years since First Oil in 2019, I have been using the opportunity afforded by my annual national budget reviews to portray why I keep asserting that Guyana’s macro-economic and micro-economic foundations comfortably satisfy the standard definitional conditions and/or prerequisites for a nation designated to be termed a Petrostate. Bear in mind, it is generally acknowledged that, two conditions are deemed as necessary, if not sufficient to qualify as such.

These are firstly, a nation’s demonstrated economic reliance on oil and gas production and export. And secondly, the consequential emergence of related social, cultural, political, geo-strategic and institutional features, practices, and systems.

Today’s National Budget review column reveals that, one year later, the official macro-economic data in National Budget 2025 strongly confirm that during 2024 Guyana has intensified its reliance on the performance of its emerging oil and gas sector.