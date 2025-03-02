The 1966 West Indies School Boys Tournament – the forgotten competition

In this week’s edition of In Search of West Indies Cricket, Roger Seymour looks at the overlooked school boys tournament.

Prologue

An extract from the 11th July, 2013 edition of the Trinidad Guardian published under the caption “Under-19 tournament bowls off July 19”.

“ST JOHN’S – The 46th edition of the West Indies Cricket Board’s premier regional youth tournament will bowl off in St Kitts on July 19 with three matches.

“The WICB Regional Under-19 Tournament will open with defending champions Barbados challenging Guyana at Verchilds while hosts Leeward Islands will do battle against their arch-rivals Windward Islands at Conaree. The third match will see Jamaica matching skills with Trinidad and Tobago at EGSC Molyneaux. The three-day format will be played from July 19 to August 7 with five rounds of matches.

“The six traditional regional teams (Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, Leeward Islands, Trinidad and Tobago and Wind-ward Islands) will be joined by the ICC Americas Under-20 team for the 50-over leg, which commences on August 10th and runs through to August 20th.

“The regional youth tournament dates back to 1968 when it was contested under the British American Tobacco [BAT] Series. It has been the main scouting ground for the region’s finest talent who go on to grace the international stage in full West Indies senior colours.”

Even the West Indies Board seemed to have forgotten the 1966 tournament.

Prior to the 1966 tournament, there had been few and far between inter-territory schoolboy matches. The proximity of Barbados and Trinidad had facilitated an annual exchange (exact years unknown) between two well-established educational institutions, the Lodge School (1745) and Queen’s Royal College (QRC) (1859), of the respective islands. (Ref: Deryck Murray, former QRC student, speaking at the launch of Clem Seecharan’s Hand-In-Hand History of Cricket in Guyana, 1865 -1897, Volume 1: The Foundation, in the Woodbine Room at the Cara Lodge, Georgetown, on Friday, 13th May, 2016.) Mike Findlay (In Search of West Indies Cricket, Keeper of the islands’ flames, 9 July 2023) identified the 1960s Biennial Inter-School Sports Tournament (Athle-tics, football and cricket) between the major Windward Islands secondary schools of Dominica, Grenada, St Lucia and St Vincent. In British Guiana (BG), a Barbados Combined XI (Combermere School, Harrison College and the Lodge) visited in 1946 and played against a Combined Schools XI. This match featured future West Indies Test players, Roy Marshall (Barbados) and Bruce Pairau-deau (BG). In 1949, Queen’s College hosted Harrison College (with Cammie Smith). Two years later, St Mary’s College of Trinidad visited St Stanislaus College.

Summer 1966

In the summer of 1966, England was the centre of the sporting world. It simultaneously hosted (and won) the Eighth FIFA World Cup Tournament and the powerful West Indies team. The sports pages of the local newspapers overflowed with coverage of the two events, especially of the latter, as the visitors conquered the home team 3-1 in the Five-Test series.

Very few column inches were spared for an upcoming competition, the 1966 Barclays Bank Regional Schools Cup Tournament. A press release from the Guyana Cricket Board of Control published on 12th July, 1966 indicated that the tournament “the brainchild of the West Indies Cricket Board of Control, is the culmination of months of planning.” The statement noted that “the only stipulation is that the player should be under the age of 19 on or before August 31. All matches will be of three days, and will be played at the Kensington Oval on a league basis. Guyana’s first game will be on August 15 against Barbados.” This release was not quite accurate with regard\ to the fixtures since the five teams actually played two matches at home and two abroad.

Apart from the few pre-tournament snippets – dates of, and very brief summaries of trial matches – and the standard match reports (of games played here) in the local newspapers, documentation of the event is almost non-existent today. A forensic search of the Cricket Archive website unearthed the tournament sponsor and a complete list of the fixtures, devoid of any scorecards or summaries. Many of the players have migrated and a few have passed away. However, Ronald Austin, who still resides in Guyana, kindly agreed to share his memories and thoughts. Here is an excerpt of our conversation.

RS: What are your memories of the trial matches to select the players?

RA: Oh, gosh. We are talking almost 60 years ago, I don’t know how much I can remember. (Light chuckle) I remember trial matches taking place on Queen’s College Ground on Thomas Road and the Teachers’ Ground on the old Kelly Dam, now Carifesta Avenue, not too far from the EICC (East Indians Cricket Club), now Everest, on Camp Road. I didn’t participate in many of the matches since at the time I was taking my O-level exams at Central High School. As far as I can recall Berbice and Demerara held separate trials. As an aside, it was never confirmed by anyone, but I always wondered if the 1966 regional tournament had been inspired by the very competitive local inter-schools cricket tournaments, which had been taking place for several years at the primary and secondary levels. In fact, I remember going to Berbice with a Georgetown 11 to play against a Berbice team at the Mental Hospital Ground in either 1963 or 1964.

The final trial match took place at the EICC Ground on Thursday 4th August and Friday 5th August. Scores: Secondary XI, 227 for 5 declared: A Kalicharran 55 retired, G Thompson, 54 retired, K Aaron, 44 retired. R Ramphal, 2 for 46. All-Age (a term used in that period to describe some schools) XI: A Shaheed 42, L Munilal, 31, S Persaud, 25, M Geer, 2 for 17, D Braithwaite, 2 for 23.

The Guyana Selection Committee comprised O M Miller, Derek Whitehead, one representative each from All-Age Schools, Secondary Schools, and Berbice County. Clyde Walcott, then employed with Bookers Sugar Estates as a coach, served as an advisor. Austin thinks the representatives were George Stewart (All-Age), and either Leebert Sanko, and or ‘Tolo’ Van Cooten for the Secondary Schools. The team chosen for the first match was announced on Friday 5th August: Alvin Kalicharran* captain (Comprehensive High), Ronald Austin vice-captain (Central High) Keith Aaron (Queen’s College), Vincent Adams (Mackenzie High), Desmond Braithwaite (Tutorial High), Elvis Douglas (Charles-town Government), Stanley Kalicharran* (Comprehensive High), Mohan Das Madramootoo* (Comprehensive High), Lal Munila* (St Patrick’s Anglican), Sahadeo Persaud (Cornelia Ida Govern-ment), Ramdas Ramphal* (Port Mourant RC), George Robinson (Queen’s College), and Ancel Hazel (Manager). (* Players from Berbice). The team departed for Barbados on Saturday, 13th August.

The tournament commenced on Wednesday, 10th August, 1966 with Barbados Schools hosting Trinidad and Tobago Schools. Second round, Monday, 15th August: The Combined Leeward and Windward Islands Schools (CLWIS) hosted Trinidad and Tobago Schools at Queen’s Park, Grenada, Guyana Schools visited Barbados.

RS: First match?

RA: We were off to Barbados for the first match. My most distinct memory of that trip was the impact of the manager, Mr Ancel Hazel. He was a Berbician, a school teacher, I think. He was well known to the Berbice players, since he played cricket in their competitions. He was always well groomed and well dressed, and conducted himself in a proper manner at all times. He was soft spoken and spoke very well. They were problems. What do you expect? We were a bunch of 17 year olds, there would be problems. Mr Hazel adopted a mature and intelligent approach. He would take players aside and resolve matters quietly. I don’t ever remember him shouting at any player during the tournament. Not even once. This was in total contrast to what most of us had been exposed to. His manner had a lasting impression on me.

In the match, Barbados batted first, and Greenidge, not Gordon, the white Greenidge [Geoffrey] batted very well. He was a good but careful player. When we batted, it became very easy to identify the real talent at that age. The wicket was very fast, with good bounce, something we had never been exposed to. George Robinson, the QC boy, who incidentally scored 1,000 runs in a season whilst still at school, was beaten by pure pace. He was clean bowled by a fellow named Ward before he could get his bat down. I think I batted three or four down, and I was quite nervous walking out to bat on that historic ground, and one actually heard the radio commentary whilst you were on the field. I could remember hearing the great Everton Weekes describing the action and raving about Alvin.

It was the first time I batted with Alvin, and it was quite easy to see at that stage he was clearly head and shoulders above everyone else. The Berbice boys, Alvin and Madramootoo were able to adjust to the much faster wicket better than the rest of us, despite playing on the slower pitches in Berbice.

**Scores: Barbados 198 for eight declared; R Alleyne, 77, G Greenidge, 62, A Kalicharran, six for 63, Munilal, 2 for 20. Guyana, 93 for six, R Austin 28 not out, M Madramootoo, 20. Rain, which had disrupted play on the first day, washed out the entire third day. Greenidge and Alleyne shared an opening partnership of 106. Austin batted seventh and top scored.

Third Round: August 19, Jamaica Schools hosted Trinidad and Tobago Schools at Sabina Park, Kingston. CLWIS hosted Guyana Schools at the Botanical Gardens in Roseau, Dominica.

RA: Do you remember Norbert Phillip? Well back, he was young, fast and wild. He bowled at tremendous pace, and only Alvin played him with ease. I remember the wicket having a lot of sand in it, first time we had seen a pitch like that one. Kali made 90-odd [93*] hooking and cutting while the rest of us struggled, as we lost the match outright.

**The scorecard for this match could not be found. Scores in the Jamaica match: Jamaica 209 & 216 for 7; P Buchanan, 62, L Wright, 51*. T & T, 330, W. Smart, 109 (the first century in the tournament), R De Souza, 75. Match drawn.

Guyana returned home for the next two rounds and the selectors opted for R Austin as captain for the home matches. Fourth Round August 25, CLWIS visited Jamaica at Sabina Park. August 26, Guyana hosted T&T Schools.

RA: First, we played Trinidad at Bourda. We batted first and Alvin made 98. He batted beautifully, lots of cover drives, off drives and he kept sweeping the off spinner from the middle stump. [Alvin struck 11 fours in 119 minutes]. At the time, it looked like he was hitting across the line. It was only years later in conversations with the likes of Basil Butcher and Rohan Kanhai, that I came to understand that, Alvin, who raised against the good Berbice spinners, the likes of leg spinner Johnny Teekasingh, was actually reading the line very early and was getting inside of it. Standing at the other end I didn’t realise how far ahead of the rest of us he really was. He was eventually bowled by the Trinidad captain De Souza who deceived him with a quicker leg break. Madramootoo caused all manner of problems for their batsmen, as we won by an innings.

** Scores: Guyana 293; A Kalicharran 98, Munilal, 34, A Baptiste, 31, M Pantin, 6 for 80. T&T, 114; B Julian, 33, M Madramootoo, 4 for 33, & 172, R De Souza, 41, A Baptiste, 4 for 25, M Madramootoo, 4 for 82. Guyana won by an innings and seven runs, very early on the third day.

The win propelled Guyana from the bottom of the table to third on 12 points, behind leaders Barbados on 18 and joint second place Jamaica and CLWIS on 14 points. Trinidad had six points.

Fifth Round: 29 August, Barbados hosted Jamaica Schools at Kensington Oval. Result unknown. There was no change in the points table leading to the conclusion that this match was affected by the weather.

Final Round: 3 September, Guyana welcomed Jamaica Schools to Bourda. 4 September, Barbados visited CLWIS at Sturge Park in Montserrat. The first West Indies School Boys title was still up for grabs.

RA: I was lucky to make 100, as I was given several chances. We won the game in a close finish, but Barbados beat the Islands by an innings to win the competition, as we finished second. There is an interesting story about that last game. In an exchange of a series of emails with Aaron and Adams, I mentioned that I didn’t recall them playing in the final match. [Aaaron had replaced Stanley Kalicharran behind the stumps.] I never heard the end of that story. In fact, years later, they both turned up at my brother Keith in New York. Oh brother, they still wouldn’t let it go. It was a long night. (Laughter)

RS: Thank you for the memories and your time.

**Scores: Guyana, 196; R Austin, 103, & 128 for 5 declared, T Smith, 50*. Jamaica, 121; M Madramootoo, 4 for 43, & 169, G Modie, 48, M Madramootoo, 4 for 54, K Smith, 3 for 26. Guyana won by 34 runs.

Barbados, 163; V Lashley, 35. CLWIS, 78, & 64, G Greenidge, 6 for 25. Barbados won by an innings and 21 runs.

Final Points Table

Barbados 30

Guyana 24

CLWIS 14

Trinidad 6

Aftermath

The following players from that inaugural tournament went on to represent the West Indies in Test cricket: Geoffrey Greenidge (five Tests), Alvin Kallicharran (66), Bernard Julian (24), Norbert Phillip (9).

Shortly after the tournament Ronald Austin departed on a Barclays Bank Scholarship to Atlantic College in Wales, and later joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he rose to serve as Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China (1990 to 1993).

Keith Aaron (deceased 2021) represented Guyana Colts against England at Bourda in March 1968, and led Guyana to victory in the BAT Youth Tournament in Trinidad & Tobago in 1969. He won a Guyana Scholarship, studied engineering and returned to work in the bauxite industry.

George Robinson (deceased 2011) spent his entire working career (44 years) at Demerara Distillers Limited, serving as Operations Manager at several locations, Company Secretary and Master Brewer. His son Glen, represented Guyana in five consecutive youth tournaments (1985-1989), serving as captain in his final two years.

Dr Vincent Adams’ promising cricket career was cut short after representing Guyana in five first class games, following a car accident. One of the first Civil Engineer graduates of the University of Guyana, Dr Adams enjoyed a long and successful career in Environmental Engineering in the USA. He served as Head of the Environmental Protection Agency from 2018 to 2020.

Lal Munilall (deceased 2017) represented Guyana in 13 first class matches, mainly in the Shell Shield Tournament.

Ancel Hazel (deceased 2022) served as head of the Guyana Teachers Union and as President of the Berbice Cricket Board.

*The writer would like to acknowledge the assistance of Charwayne Walker with research for this article.