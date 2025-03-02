The Lucas Stock Index fell 0.261 percent on the sale of 66,344 shares during the final period of trading in February 2025. Six stocks traded during the period with one Climber and three Tumblers impacting on the market value. The impact of the Tumblers caused the market to lose about G$2B in value.

The stock price of Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (BTI) rose 0.218 percent on the sale of 46, 414 shares.

In contrast, the stock price of Republic Bank Limited (RBL) fell 1.087 percent on the sale of 3,272 while that of Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) fell 0.610 percent on the sale of 15,594 shares. In addition, the stock price of Demerara Tobacco Company (DTC) fell 0.034 percent on the sale of 237 shares.

In the meanwhile, the stock prices of Demerara Bank Limited and Sterling Products Limited (SPL) remained unchanged on the sale of 807 and 20 shares respectively.

The LSI closed at 1,353.127.