Finding connections in my best films of 2024

As the 2024 awards season ends tonight with the Oscars, this is the perfect opportunity to look at the last year in film.

In Pedro Almodóvar’s “The Room Next Door”, my favourite film of the year, Julianne Moore plays Ingrid, a writer who reconnects with her old friend Martha (Tilda Swinton) when she learns of the latter’s terminal cancer diagnosis. Martha does not want to go through another round of debilitating treatments and decides that it is time to end her life on her own terms. All she asks is that Ingrid accompany her to a vacation house while she does the deed. She does not need Ingrid with her while she does it; she only needs the assurance that someone is in the room next door while she breathes her last breath.

Death looms all over “The Room Next Door” from the moment we realise where it plans to go, and yet Almodóvar’s English-language debut teems with its belief in human connection. Martha, a journalist, commiserates with Ingrid over their shared roles in covering stories of humanity. They discuss their past relationships, artists they adore, and failures in their lives. What keeps “The Room Next Door” vivid and incandescent through its several philosophical conversations is its insistence, from scene to scene, on gently threading the depth of its characters’ experience. Some of it is there in Alberto Iglesias’s incredibly lush score, which adds a lyrical literariness to the poetry of Almodóvar’s dialogue. Some of it is in the rich production design where bold colours leap out from walls and drapes and book covers, celebrating Martha’s relationship with life rather than her drawing closeness to death.

In a year of highs and lows in cinema, I’ve been somewhat disappointed with the gamut of what 2024 film had to offer but remain conscious of the tenderness amidst loss that is so central to “The Room Next Door”. The best films this year seemed to be teeming with the realisation of loss – corporeal or psychic, imminent or complete.

I find the attempts toward connections in several films that missed my top 10 – a grieving family finding catharsis in Shakespeare in “Ghostlight”, a woman insisting on finding a miracle in her life in “Chronicles of a Wandering Saint”, a woman clinging to life as a way of repenting in “Emilia Pérez”, a group of friends becoming found family in “National Anthem”, or a depressed man yearning for a change in life in “A Different Man”.

These are my Top 10 films for 2024:

“The Room Next Door” (d. Pedro Almodóvar)

All We Imagine as Light” (d. Payal Kapadia)

“Sing Sing” (d. Greg Kwedar)

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig” (d. Mohammad Rasoulof)

“La Chimera” (d. Alice Rohrwacher)

“Kinds of Kindness” (d. Yorgos Lanthimos)

“Strange Darling” (d. JT Mollner)

“Babygirl” (d. Halina Reijn)

“Evil Does Not Exist” (d. Ryusuke Hamaguchi)

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” (d. Wes Ball)

In one of the best scenes in “The Room Next Door”, Martha smiles as she feels the closeness of Ingrid’s body in bed as they lie asleep. In a world careening out of control, it’s been valuable to take in the open tenderness of emotions unfurling with sincerity like the complementary female friendship that defines Payal Kapadia’s “All We Imagine as Light” which imagines the city of Mumbai as one overflowing with delicate emotions and tender dreams, especially for the pair of nurses at the centre played by Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha. We follow the two women travelling by train at night from work. We witness awkward romantic attempts and restrained moments of disappointment. Kapadia’s work is low on plot but heavy on evocativeness and charm. As the ladies move to the country, away from the city, for the film’s final act “All We Imagine as Light” reconfigures itself into a warm burst of hopefulness captured on film.

Both “Sing Sing” and “The Seed of the Sacred Fig” are concerned with the justice system in their respective settings in the United States and Iran, but their journey to ruminating on justice centres on interpersonal moments of struggle rather than public acts. I’ve found myself taken in by the slow and meditative in cinema this year more than by the loud and kinetic. It’s the kind of smallness that defines “Sing Sing”, and its central performance from Colman Domingo, as an inmate involved in the performing arts programme. “Sing Sing” does not need to give us moments of excessive violence or grief or sadness for us to recognise the importance of the rehabilitation path the men are on. And in the same way, although the tension in the Iranian family in “The Seed of the Sacred Fig” is set at a critical point for anti-government protests in the country, the audience does not need to go to the frontlines of the protest to understand the taut tensions affecting the family dynamics. Using private moments of emotion as a springboard for social dynamics helps both films find clear-eyed humanity in their social observations.

And whether blockbuster, lurid thriller, or ensemble drama – my favourite films of 2024 all felt meaningful and sharp about the ways that humans will go to great lengths to express their emotion. Josh O’Connor’s ambivalent archaeologist in “La Chimera” spends the entire film teetering between the life of the living and dead as he uses his gift for finding items in Etruscan tombs. Donned in a not-quite-white suit and stalking through the streets of a town on the Tyrrhenian Sea, O’Connor seems like a walking ghost. And it’s that instructive communion with death that defines the major reveal of death incarnate in “Strange Darling” where a cat-and-mouse game between the hunter and the hunted becomes a ludicrous and entertaining mix of gender politics and grisly excess. Rohrwacer and Mollner are up to very different things as directors, but I am impressed by the vivid use of colour and light that remains central to both.

“Babygirl” and “Kinds of Kindness” approach human relationships from vastly different vantage points, but whether uncomfortably perverse as in the case of the latter or agitatedly unsettled as in the case of the former, I’m struck by how Lanthimos and Reijn both find reveal nary a lick of judgement in considering how far its repressed characters find themselves willing to go for their desires. Instead, both directors navigate their work with stunning levels of empathy so that even when characters find themselves in chaos – the cameras consider them with careful consideration rather than revulsion. It’s why Nicole Kidman’s performance as the high-powered CEO desperate for sexual fulfilment feels so intense in “Babygirl”.

Finally, in “Evil Does Not Exist” and “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”, both films earn their best attributes from their vantage point into communities under siege. In Hamaguchi’s excellently taut thriller, a community meeting to debate the logic of a vacation rental service in the community is filled with tetchy agitation and a lived-in sense of community stakes that make the climactic swerves of “Evil Does Not Exist” explosively impressive. “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” is grounded by a tremendous lead performance from Owen Teague, and I was stunned by how taken I was with its sociological observation of an ape tribe struggling to retain their perseverance amidst subjugation. Even though this new entry in the “Planet of the Apes” saga promises to look ahead to the future, Ball’s film is impressive for how earnestly it contemplates genuine connection – human to ape, and ape to ape – as central to emotional acuity.