Surveying the Oscars: Best Picture, Best International Feature and Best Animated Feature

The 97th Academy Awards ceremony, closing out the 2024 awards season a few weeks before the beginning of spring, is set for this evening. Amidst furore in the world, movies continue to entertain, confound, puzzle, and delight us. Some in more ways than others. 2024 was the year of return to an industry still grappling with the effects of the 2023 writers’ strike and recovering from the COVID pandemic. The best films of 2024 had their eyes on the world around them, although not all in the same way.

Across the three categories of different feature films up for prizes (Best Picture, Best International Feature, and Best Animated Feature), 17 films are included across 20 different category slots with three films earning multiple nominations – “Emilia Pérez” and “I’m Still Here” for Best Picture and Best International Feature (France and Brazil respectively) and “Flow” for Best International Feature (Latvia) and Best Animated Feature. Asked to rank the 17 films across categories, I’d first single out “The Seed of the Sacred Fig”, Mohammad Rasoulof’s Persian political drama set in Iran and directed by the exiled writer/director but co-funded by a German production.

1. “The Seed of the Sacred Fig” (Best International Feature Nominee – Germany) directed by Mohammad Rasoulof

In it, a mother and her two daughters must contemplate their roles in a changing Iran as their father’s promotion from lawyer to investigating judge in the Revolutionary Court in Tehran dials up the tension in a religious family. If the best, and worst, films of the year have been plagued with a tendency to over-exert their penchant for clear messaging I’m more sympathetic to the contours of political anger that pulse through “The Seed of the Sacred Fig”. Rasoulof sets up the daughters’ growing quiet activism in contrast to their father’s increasing tyranny but I see great empathy and sincerity in the march towards tragedy in his work here.

2. “Emilia Pérez” (Best International Feature Nominee – France, Best Picture Nominee) directed by Jacques Audiard

3. “Dune: Part Two” (Best Picture Nominee) directed by Denis Villeneuve

4. “Inside Out” (Best Animated Feature) directed by Kelsey Mann

The most nominated film of the ceremony is “Emilia Pérez”, Jacques Audiard’s earnest Spanish-language that tells the story of a cartel leader who becomes a philanthropist after completing gender-affirming surgery to live as a woman. Emilia struggles with her guilt in death even as she contemplates the personal death that has now afforded her life – she lives a life as a woman but mourns her role as a parent for two children who now consider Emilia, an aunt. Questions of saviours and parenthood are as fraught in “Dune Part Two”, where Paul Atreides transforms from a humble figure to a dark messiah to save a people on another planet. One is an operatic musical and one is a science fiction blockbuster, but I’m struck by how both films approach their subjects with a gravity of tone and a sense of grace that offers alarming dignity to the affairs, even when they might venture into the lurid. Audiard has as much care for the despondent citizens singing out “Aqui Estoy” as Villeneuve has for the Fremen people who are uncertain whether Atreides’s messiah is friend or foe.

“Inside Out 2”, though messier than its predecessor, overflows with a tenacity that has lingered for months. The child protagonist Riley is undergoing her own transition as the threat of a new high school looms with new emotions and new friends included along the way. It’s the only of the five other animated films that remain in childhood for its duration, but I found so much about “Inside Out 2” and its foray into Riley’s emotional world more emotionally honest and affecting. Its ambition was in its willingness to confront the daring in emotional acuity. The film’s ending promises that Riley will have several more opportunities to define herself, and it resonates with a closing moment in “Emilia Pérez” when recognition alights the gaze in a scene with a woman and her former husband now transitioned. “Manitas?” The woman asks. “No. Emilia,” is the response. Everyone is just trying to pave their way on their own terms.

5. “The Brutalist” (Best Picture Nominee) directed by Brady Corbet

6. “I’m Still Here” (Best International Feature Nominee – Brazil, Best Picture Nominee) directed by Walter Salles

7. “Nickel Boys” (Best Picture Nominee) directed by RaMell Ross

This trio steeps us in history, real or imagined. A Holocaust survivor’s quest for creative expression in postwar America. The forced disappearance of a former congressman in 1970s Brazil. A fragile friendship between two African American boys at a reform school in Jim Crow-era Florida. There’s an ambitiousness in the serious intentions of “The Brutalist” amidst formal surety that traces its fictional architectural genius like a man we might meet in the pages of a history book. Corbet is canny about gaps and ellipses in a way that aligns with the formal diffidence in “Nickel Boys” where a first-person point of view keeps the audience at arm’s length while using reels from news to align its contemporaneous observations. It’s a kind of arms-length that makes the familial dynamics of “I’m Still Here” in the first half more engaging in its first half than its political second half where it teeters in trying to cinematically convey a woman’s search for her missing husband. It’s the kind of tidy based-on-true events sort of story that aligns it with a tragic story of the human spirit persisting after war like “The Brutalist” or vision of American Blackness that still feels compelled by the intimations of danger and tragedy that have marked the Civil Rights era like in “Nickel Boys”. Still, I admire the way each director finds tenderness in the rote – none of the films enthrals but each features moments of striking sincerity amidst a film world struggling to articulate the tragedy of life without veering into the ambivalent.

8. “Anora” (Best Picture Nominee) directed by Sean Baker

9. “Wicked (Best Picture Nominee) directed by Jon M Chu

10. “Conclave” (Best Picture Nominee) directed by Edward Berger

Like “Emilia”, our title character gives us the name of the character in “Anora”. Except, whereas Emilia is insisting on her name in “Emilia Pérez”, I’m less certain what Sean Baker is doing by titling his comedy “Anora” rather than “Ani” the preferred name of the stripper turned prostitute turned wife with more grit than business savvy. Ani’s week goes from success to tragedy when a surprise marriage to the flighty son of a Russian oligarch disrupts her life. Mikey Madison’s BAFTA-winning performance is the ostensible diamond of the film if only “Anora” knew anything about this girl beyond the overt. For all the impressions of screwball antics, Baker seems to relish the “reality” of his film only when it punctures the hopes of his leading lady. “Anora” feels more willing to wonder at Ani than examine her. By the end that wonder seems like its own diminishing returns. It’s the same kind of absent tension I find in “Wicked” which, in splitting its single tale into two parts, robs us of watching Elphaba’s transformation as a complete uninhibited cycle. Cynthia Erivo sings beautifully but her Elphie lacks the tenacious willingness to be abrasive that feels so central to any seed for the Wicked Witch of the West.

If I’m seeing shades of “Emilia Perez” in many of the nominees at this year’s Oscars, “Conclave” seems like an obvious rejection of Audiard’s emotive carnality. In many ways “Conclave” seems like a film built by committee – an adaptation from Robert Harris’ novel that is nowhere near as taut or politically savvy as his work adapting his novel to film in “The Ghost Writer”. If like its worst critics will say, the Academy’s fascination with “Emilia Pérez” merely resides in a thirst for political awareness through a naked “support” of its depiction of a transgender story, the sterility of “Conclave” (which recently won Best Picture at the BAFTA) seems like the natural example of a film more concerned with cruising through talking points without personality. Ralph Fiennes plays his beleaguered cardinal with his usual intensity, but “Conclave” is less engaging as a work of artistic candour. Instead, it often seems like a film “much more essentialist in its intimations on ethnicity and gender, swathed in a self-satisfaction with its superficial awareness of contemporary issues without a daring or willingness to risk expressing anything meaningful in its affectations.

11. “The Wild Robot” (Best Animated Feature) directed by Chris Sanders

12. “Memoir of a Snail” (Best Animated Feature) directed by Adam Eliot

13. “Flow” (Best Animated Feature, Best International Feature – Latvia) directed by Gints Zilbadolis

14. “Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” (Best Animated Feature) directed by Nick Park

Beyond the ambitious sprawls of “Inside Out 2”, I’m less taken with this year’s nominees for Animated Feature. The remaining four films each feature meaningful relationships between animals and the world, or animals and their owners, but even amidst thoughtful and detailed commitment to the animated process (particularly in the gloomy dark humour of “Memoir of a Snail”, so many of the nominees feel more striking as potential plots for short films than full features. “Flow” is ambitiously compelling for its absence of dialogue but feels more engaging for what it dares to do than what it accomplishes. Little in these films feel intimately connected with contextualising these figures – human or animal – beyond the most facile of motivations and queries.

15. “The Substance” (Best Picture Nominee) directed by Coralie Fargeat

16. “A Complete Unknown” (Best Picture Nominee) directed by James Mangold

17. “The Girl with the Needle” (Best International Feature) directed by Magnus von Horn

Rounding out the 17 nominated films across the three categories, my three least favourite films of the lot offer three different versions of contemporary film, representing aspects of the year in their own way. I’m taken with the music in James Mangold’s “A Complete Unknown” which played for a week in local cinema and featured Timothee Chalamet as Dylan. The best thing about seeing Mangold’s new film is being reminded of the artistry in Dylan’s music, evocatively sung by Joan Baez who remains one of the finest vocal interpreters of his work.

I wish the film itself felt as urgent and artistically intentional as the period in folk music. There’s a fleeting moment of care which sets up the artistic root of the film as a young Dylan’s idolisation of Woody Guthrie, but has no window into contemplating the challenges or inspirations of an artist with any thoughtfulness.

Chalamet and Monica Barbaro sing earnestly as Bob and Joan but the movie has none of the knowing magic of artists. It’s the same kind of hollow that I find suffusing through “The Substance”. “Emilia Pérez” has been met with dismay at its reportedly limited perspective of Mexico and of transwomen. Yet, I find myself more sceptical of the shallow thinness of “The Substance” which, like Audiard’s work, features a French director imagining a world they are proximally different from. “The Substance” takes place in Hollywood. A Los Angeles where snow falls and where a young star earns fame and glamour doing a riff on an exercise show.

I find little empathy or pathos in the tragedy of “The Substance”. Where its most ardent supporters have seen scathing satire about the world, find a turgid flatness in its cruel outlook on the world it depicts. Elisabeth Sparkle is cursed to the life of an addict in a film as taken with laughing at her as much as it relishes the opportunity to leer at her ageing body paraded before the prosthetically enhanced beauty of Margaret Qualley as a younger version of her “sparkle”. My dislike for “The Substance” ought not to be read as a rejection of the depths of meanings others have found in it. But it does make me wonder what films become worthy of praise or censure as award season becomes a game of sport rather than an exploration of feeling. It’s perhaps why the cruelty without care, clarity or charm strikes me as so absent of artistic candour like the oppressive bleakness of the Danish film “The Girl with the Needle”.

“The Girl with the Needle” is loosely inspired by the true story of the infamous Dagmar Overbye, who becomes a key character in the film’s second half – a famed serial killer. But, even before we meet her, von Horn’s film follows its protagonist down a miserable turn of bad luck in early Copenhagen. But I am less taken with its insistence on depicting its tragedies with its cold and emotionally distancing black-and-white cinematography as the height of international film. We are invited to watch a woman suffer, just like in “The Substance”, but the films seem absent of anything more evocative than a shrugging contemplation on the awfulness of the world.

At tonight’s Oscars it’s anyone’s guess which will be crowned Best Picture. I’ll be fine with Audiard’s audacious and emotionally intense “Emilia Pérez”, although American metaphors to be found in “The Brutalist” and “Anora” make them seem like much more likely options.