What’s Cooking: Pancakes

What type of pancakes are you making this year? Personally, I like the Portuguese-style pancakes, Malasadas – little yeasted fried doughnut balls drizzled with homemade syrup or rolled in cinnamon sugar. They are dangerous. I confess, I always overeat when it comes to this type of pancake. However, today I want to focus on the flat, soft, fluffy pancakes with which most people are familiar.

Pancakes are happy food. When you think of pancakes, you think of your childhood. You think of syrup, jam and jelly. Butter, eggs and bacon too. The addition of fruits like bananas and berries, as well as little nuggets of chocolate chips, regardless of the type, puts a smile on everyone’s face.