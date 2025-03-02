Two-time Chutney Monarch Vicadi Singh has big plans

For the second consecutive year, Vicadi Singh has been crowned Chutney Monarch, following the hosting of the 2025 competition at the Classic Hotel Parking Lot in Corriverton, Berbice, on February 22.

Singh’s winning piece was titled “Let Him Go”, which spoke to victims of domestic violence. Last year, he won with his song “Gone Away”, the motivation for which came from his two-year-old daughter.

In an exclusive interview with the Sunday Stabroek, Singh said, “It’s been a privilege to be recognized as an international artist representing Guyana. The journey has been bittersweet. When I say bittersweet, it simply means reflecting on basically how it started.”