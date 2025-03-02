When the violence continues even after the woman is killed

Kenesha Marie Juman Vaughn was just 27 years old. She was the mother of a three-year-old child. Sometime during the night February 22nd she was shot to death. Police found six entry and six exit wounds, so her body bore 12 wounds.

She was not shot during a home invasion. Horrifically, she was shot by her partner and father of her child, Marlon DaSilva. There should be no ‘why’, but according to the police he claimed he was upset that she called him home while he was drinking with his friends. He assaulted her. He claimed she picked up a knife and he decided to shoot her.

Following her death, a Facebook page murdered the woman’s character with some very scurrilous allegations. Social media ran with it and as her body lay cold in the morgue, her character was assassinated over and over again. Her brutal killing, as we have seen time and time again, is being excused by those who claim that her actions caused the father of her child to attack her with a semi-automatic pistol.