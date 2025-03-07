Canada-funded project launched to empower indigenous youths

The Empowering the Next Generation: Agency and Gender Equality (ENGAGE Youth) Project was officially launched on Wednesday in the Heritage Village Benab of the National Exhibition Centre, Sophia.

With a total investment of CAD $9.2 Million, this five-year initiative (2022– 2027) is funded by Global Affairs Canada (GAC), implemented by the World University Service of Canada (WUSC) and led in partnership with the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs (MoAA), a release from the WUSC said yesterday.

Canada’s contribution, along with additional in-kind support from WUSC, will enable the project to be implemented across Regions 1, 7, 8 and 9, reaching a maximum of 48 Indigenous villages to empower 6,484 youth, especially young women.