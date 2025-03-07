DPP finally advises charges against driver in LBI fatal collision

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has advised that charges be instituted against Marshall Allicock, whose vehicle collided with another along the La Bonne Intention (LBI) Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara, on September 29, 2024, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Salima Heeralal.

Heeralal succumbed to her injuries on September 30, 2024 in the Intensive Care Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The length of time taken for a decision on charges has raised questions. The accused is a relative of a senior government official.