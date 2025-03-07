Gov’t says ExxonMobil told no more room for talks on IHS Markit audit

-recourse to now be sought under 2016 PSA

The government yesterday broke its long silence on the status of the first two cost oil audits saying that for the four-year-old IHS Markit audit, ExxonMobil has been notified that there is no more room for talks and it will seek recourse to the 2016 Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) for resolution.

In response to a Stabroek Sunday article that stated there was still no word from government, the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) yesterday provided an update saying that it hoped to provide additional context and clarity to the matters raised in the article.

“In the piece, concerns were raised regarding the status of the Stabroek Block cost recovery audits for the period 1999 to 2017 which were conducted by IHS Markit (IHS). Additionally, the audit for 2018 to 2020, conducted by VHE Consulting (VHE), was called into question,” the statement said.