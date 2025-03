Entertainer and businessman Rawle Ferguson was arrested and escorted to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary for questioning last night.

Ferguson spent hours at the CID before being transported in a police vehicle to another location. The police have not said what Ferguson has been questioned about but Stabroek News has learnt that it pertains to a land deal.

Efforts made by Stabroek News to contact Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum for comment proved futile.