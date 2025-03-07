Water well drilling trainers here from Holland

On Wednesday, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal (left) met with trainers from Holland ahead of a five-day training programme on Well Drilling and Development for employees of the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI).

Also attending the meeting, held at the Ministry’s Headquarters, was GWI’s Executive Director of Hinterland Services, Ramchand Jailal and engineers.

A release from the ministry said that the visiting trainers, who bring extensive expertise in the field, will be working with 16 GWI employees who operate the company’s in-house rigs. This initiative aims to strengthen GWI’s institutional capacity, enhancing its ability to drill and maintain wells efficiently.