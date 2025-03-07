China’s flexing of military powers

Dear Editor,

Former US President George W. Bush said it differently. “Bring it on….” The street hardened have their own urban vocab: ‘we can take it outside, whenever you’re ready.’ Now the Chinese have their own millennia as reference, but still came up with something new. “We are ready.” Okay. And, to ensure that everyone understood them clearly: “we are ready for war, any type of war.” From “bring it on” to “let’s get down”, just get that straight. The era of Chinese warlords just came out into the open and announced its presence in the most unambiguous terms.

Want a tariff war? We are ready. Interested in a full-blown trade war? Same story. Whether South China Sea or the Straits of the old Formosa, the Chinese are mentally geared for combat of any kind. Vietnam and Korea showed the world that the Chinese have no shortage of manpower and an even more abundant willingness to send them in human waves in the face of destructive fire. They operate by a different concept of eternity. It is old news that one of those once great, then notorious, Chinese warlords, Mao Zedong, knocked off 60 to 70 million of his own people, and did it all from the comforts of a sauna. Exaggerated, to some extent, the bath part, that is, but very much on the money regarding the number of casualties. The lesson is simple: they have an endless reservoir of expendables. It may not be along the lines of Malthusian thinking about population control, but the Chinese have found that it has its pluses.

On a separate note, the world has heard that the Chinese have some catching up to do militarily with the West. The West is a synonym for the US. I say that somebody is working hard to give themselves a confidence booster. I say also, a tad harshly: scrap that stupid thought. They are miles ahead in technology. I think that the same has special traction relative to AI specifically. If AI sounds like a Chinese surname, think again. It is the real thing, and they have the kind of specially gifted manpower to lead the way in the AI field. From my perspective, when there is all this loud, self-inspiring talk about who is a first rate and who is a second-rate power, I recommend that there be some overhauling of that type of thinking. Loud and clear, let it ring from here: China is not Canada. Nor should the Forbidden City to be mistaken for Mexico City. By way of digression, if I offended the Chinese with that Forbid-den City reminder, all are assured of my apologies. Sincere ones, of course.

In all of this, I see, hear, and read the jarring. It is fine by me for heavyweights to throw their bulk around. But they are best advised to do so sensibly. They can do so by following this one qualifier. There must be the wisdom to pick targets that are not capable of standing their ground; or, worse, haul off and dash a lash at whoever is so foolish as to test the depth of their resolve. To give this a domestic colouring, a few Guyanese have had to represent this same message and posture to President Ali and Vice President Jagdeo and their respective crews. Simply put, knock about, kick about, and scrap about for pushovers. But mind manners, know place. This was what the new warlords in Beijing just said in their own timeless manner. “We are ready for any type of war,” does have a certain confident and majestic resonance to it. So, after all the thunder and lightning, whoever has ideas had better come to their senses quickly. I think that that familiar Guyanese saying is worth its weight in gold in this context. Knack gat knack bak. Or, as the man from California did say: “Go ahead, make my day.”

Sincerely,

GHK Lall