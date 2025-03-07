Speed bumps have had a detrimental impact on emergency services to which this government appears deaf

Dear Editor,

I came across a news article dated 2024-01-24 in another section of the media that featured our infrastructure minister finally waking up to a reality. The titled of the article says and I quote, “Speed bumps delaying ambulance access during critical times – Edghill”. Editor, for about 2 years now I’ve been writing letters in your newspaper about the dangers of flooding our roads with speed bumps. I went beyond ambulance hindrances and captured the general notion that speed bumps killed all our` emergency services in Guyana. In one of my letters, I highlighted the loss of lives due to fire engines’ inability to access several sites in critical time. I remember pointing out about the lost 20 lives in the Mahdia fire. We had many other cases such as two separate cases of 4 each in Mahaicony E.C.D last year. We had another 2 persons in La Parfait Harmony W.B.D and recently 2 in Parika E.B.E. All these losses of lives had one common denominator, the fire tenders had to hop over a large amount of speed bumps and eventually arrived after the disasters were over.

I listened to President Ali’s speech at a handing over ceremony of some firefighting vehicles. He said, ‘timely response is critical to effective firefighting as the first few minutes are decisive in preventing loss of life and minimizing damages”. However, his speech doesn’t match the reality of what his PPP/C government has done since coming to office in 2020. The PPP/C government has deployed over 150,000 speed bumps of all sizes and shape in the crudest fashion all across this country. Could anyone imagine a fire tender with 5000 gallons of water, tumbling over 30, 40 or even 50 speed bumps to get to any disaster site. What timely response could our firemen achieve in these trying circumstances? With 32 deaths and hundreds of properties burned to the ground within the last 2 years, it is clear that timely emergency intervention is severely impacted. In the cases of ambulances; how many lives were lost before critical medical intervention could be had? The situation is even worst with our police response. Criminals escape long before the police arrive.

Editor, before I go further, let me say this. I am in a trucking delivery business which takes me all over this country. Because I am self-employ-ed, I have the prerogative to stop and engage people in meaningful conversations. Several conversations about safety and security are foremost on our citizenry’s mind. The volume of speed bumps have been very unkind to the comfort of our travelling public. The sickly and our elderly are severely affected. It pains me much to remember assisting a sickly elderly man. Every hop the vehicle made was followed by an agonizing groan from pain. My mother cut her church going from every week to once a month or sometimes even longer. She complains of being unable to cope with the jerk-up. We have become a country with the most uncomfortable roads and travel experience. I have said it before and it is still happening. Several tourists vow to never come here again.

Editor, for about 2 years I have been researching and highlighting the consequences of flooding our country’s road with speed bumps. How long will our government take to realize speed bumps is not the answer to the recklessness on our roads? How long will it take the government to realize that speed bumps have significantly impacted on the high cost of living? Those of us who drive stick gear vehicles find it very disgusting and annoying. The frequent acceleration and tugging of gears have made driving a labourious task. It has also caused our vehicles to burn significantly more fuel than normal roads and additional maintenance cost. In my instance, I burn 2 to 3 gallons’ extra diesel every day. Translate this high fuel wastage into a yearly cost and you have the reason why we have the highest cost of living in the Caribbean. Even if fuel prices drop tomorrow, high fuel consumption will still bind us to high cost of transportation and which translate to higher costs for production. The sooner President Ali and Mr. Edghill realize that 150,000 speed bumps are not the solution to the recklessness on our road, the sooner they can embark on serious solutions.

Unless our Government is prepared to remove reckless drivers by introducing stringent laws to easily revoke driver’s licenses and jail sentences for reckless maneuvers, only this I believe will serve as effective deterrent and put an end to the madness occurring daily on our roads.

Sincerely, C. Woolford