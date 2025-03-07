The US is an economic and security asset to Guyana

Dear Editor,

Anti-Americanism sentiment is pronounced among politicians both government and opposition. This anti-Ameri-canism may be a continuation of that of the socialist left going back to the 1950s and 1960s when a group of communists sought a tie up with the Soviet bloc and subsequently China following the collapse of the east bloc. Those harbouring such sentiment need to immediately cleanse their thoughts as it is not representative of the wider population.

These are the very same people who want America and Trump to defend Guyana from Venezuela but show disdain for USA and the President. They want USA to stand up for Guyana but are opposed to having any link with Trump or any alliance (friendship treaty) with USA. Guyanese political leadership must learn from the mistakes of their predecessors in engaging in anti-Americanism. The politicians from the ruling party seemed to have forgotten that it was America, with lobbying from Guyanese Americans, that protected democracy in 1992, 2015, and 2020. And USA also has sided with Guyana against threats from Venezuela. With Guyana’s physical territory facing imminent threats, an alliance or linkage with USA is critical for the survival of democracy in and the physical territory of Guyana.

America has been viewed as an asset to Guyana, helping to secure and institutionalize democracy in the country, providing critical financial aid, and protecting its territory from invasion. Over the last five years in particular, America has used military might to protect Guyana’s territorial sovereignty from incursions by Venezuela. The USA has provided security cover for these tens of billions of American dollars in investment. The USA issued stern warnings against Venezuela. The Trump Administration issued warning against Maduro last week. The massive American investment in Guyana has resulted in record economic growth over the last five years. Yet, there is a feeling of ingratitude against Washington and lately of Mr. Trump.

Sincerely,

Vishnu Bisram