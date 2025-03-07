Wauna road

PhotosWauna roadBy Stabroek News March 7, 2025 Work has begun on the construction of a 1 km reinforced concrete road in Wauna Village, Region No. 1, according to a release yesterday from the Ministry of Public Works. This Community Participation Project not only improves infrastructure but also creates employment opportunities for residents, as community members have been engaged in executing the works. The Ministry has provided all materials, tools, and equipment needed for the project, with locally available materials purchased from persons within the village; further supporting community businesses. (Ministry of Public Works photo)Comments
