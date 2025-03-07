Alimohamed, Smith scuttle Jamaica for 44 as Guyana seizes control

CWI 4-Day Championship

The Guyana Harpy Eagles, led by a six-wicket haul from Ronaldo Alimohamed and a four-wicket blitz from Nial Smith, scuttled the Jamaica Scorpions for 44 to lead by a mammoth 363 runs in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Four-Day Championship yesterday.

Resuming on their overnight score of 260/5, the Harpy Eagles were dismissed for 339 from 109.2 overs. Kevlon Anderson top scored with 116, while Matthew Nandu, Kemol Savory, and Tagenarine Chanderpaul added 61, 48, and 32 runs, respectively.

However, Guyana seized control of the contest as Jamaica was dismissed in the space of 25 overs. The architects of Jamaica’s collapse were fast bowlers Alimohamed and Smith, who combined for 10 dismissals.