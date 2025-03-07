Georgetown, East Coast record comfortable wins

DCB U-17 50-Over Cricke
Georgetown and East Coast registered comfortable wins when the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) U-17 Inter-Association 50-Over Championship continued yesterday.
Staged at the Meten-Meer-Zorg ground, Georgetown thrashed West Demerara by five wickets. Batting first, West Demerara was skittled for a paltry 67 in 28 overs. Extras was the top scorer with 17 runs, while Pameshwar Ram followed with 16 [2x4s].
Only two other batsmen reached double figures in the form of Arvind Sukanand and Isiah Anderson, who scored 10 runs, respectively. Dhanesh Persaud was the architect of the batting collapse as he snared 4-8 in three overs, while Emmanuel Lewis supported with 3-19 in six overs.