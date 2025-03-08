Working for equality is a permanent struggle

March 8 is International Women’s Day. We celebrate the day because the pursuit of equality is just, fair and necessary. We celebrate the day because the shattering of the false assumptions of patriarchy and the progress women and girls have made in male-dominated societies mark an inflection point for civilization.

But even as we celebrate, the theme for this year’s observance, #Accelerateaction, reminds us of the obstacles, reverses and the work that remains to be done. Indeed, as I will argue, the work of and for equality is always in progress. Like all areas of human life that deal with rights, responsibilities and expanding freedom, the progress attained at each point can slip away, unless citizens continue to fight daily and relentlessly for hard won victories, and for even more progress.

That is why we must devote the day for reflection and stock taking. Everyone- men, women, boys and girls – can make that effort worthwhile by committing to amplify efforts for attaining gender equality.