Campbell restates call for GOAL audit following University of Staffordshire debacle

In the light of reports that a UK university had been erroneously listed as a provider of programmes, businessman Terrence Campbell yesterday again raised concerns regarding the Government’s Guyana Online Access to Learning (GOAL) programme, urging an immediate audit of the initiative and the institutions associated with it.

Speaking with SN last evening, Campbell said “We should have an audit and a review of the institutions associated with the programme.”

On March 5th, Campbell took to social media to express his dissatisfaction with the handling of the GOAL project, which has been allocated over $4 billion for the year 2025. The programme, designed to provide scholarships for Guyanese students to study at universities abroad, has recently come under fire for what Campbell believes is a misuse of the nation’s oil revenues. Campbell is an opposition representative on a Natural Resource Fund board committee.