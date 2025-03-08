Dangerous driving death charge recommended against lorry driver

Following the accident that claimed the life of Vakeanand Sukhdeo on February 5th, a file was completed and sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) with recommendations for the driver to be charged.

Sixty-four-year-old Sukhdeo was struck down by Joshua Lim. The lorry was unlicensed and uninsured at the time. A file was completed and sent to the DPP in February with recommendation for charges for causing death by dangerous driving and for driving an uninsured and unlicensed motor vehicle. The file is still to be returned to the Traffic Chief.

Reports stated that Sukhdeo, of Little Diamond, East Bank Demerara, was riding his bicycle south along the Covent Garden Public Road around 6:25 am when he was struck by a truck (GAF 9065) driven by 21-year-old Lim of Kuru Kururu.