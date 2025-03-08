Mae’s learners may be relocated as early as Monday – owner

-cleaner recounts terrifying moments after fire discovered

By Khamisi Slowe

Following Wednesday morning’s devastating fire at Mae’s Schools, owner David Sugrim says that efforts are underway to relocate learners as early as next week.

In a phone interview yesterday with Stabroek News, Sugrim explained that the school is in the final stages of securing temporary lodging at the Georgetown International Academy (GIA). Pending approvals, cleaning and preparation will commence immediately, with in-person classes expected to resume by Monday.

“For this week, we’re doing online classes,” Sugrim said. “But by next Monday, we’re back to school, once we get GIA… There are other places we looked at, including the Rama Krishna school, but we found that GIA had enough space to cater to the primary school students.”