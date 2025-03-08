Missing Venezuelan woman presumed dead

-suspected remains found at 9 Mile, Mabura trail

Miguelys Centeno, a 21-year-old Venezuelan woman, is presumed dead after she went missing two weeks ago and the Guyana Police Force has issued a wanted bulletin for the suspect.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum told Stabroek News yesterday that skeletal remains suspected to be that of the victim were found at 9 Mile, Mabura trail, by a party of policemen on patrol. He added that the police are making earnest efforts to have the Guyana Forensics laboratory conduct DNA testing to ascertain whether the remains are those of the victim who was last seen joining the suspect’s truck.

The Guyana Police Force on Wednesday issued a wanted bulletin for a Brazilian man in relation to murder.

A police bulletin stated that Fernando Teles Pereira, 37, is wanted for the murder of Miguelys Centeno on February 20 at Diamond on the East Bank of Demerara. His last known addresses are Guyana and Brazil.

Centeno’s mother, Yuhengris Gerdez, stated in a post that her daughter was someone who always kept her informed about her plans and whereabouts. Gerdez emphasised that her daughter would never disappear without saying anything. “I’m a desperate mother wanting to know what happened, what happened to my daughter,” Gerdez stated.

In an interview with the Stabroek News on Friday evening, a relative explained that the mother visited the police station and CCTV footage was viewed. The victim was seen wearing a pink striped top with dark blue jeans. She is the mother of one.

This newspaper was told that 21-year-old Centeno went missing on February 20 at about 09:30 am. Centeno, who worked at a bar in Eccles, East Bank Demerara, was last seen boarding a truck driven by the suspect at Diamond, East Bank Demerara. Typically, after her late shifts, Centeno would spend the night at a friend’s residence in Diamond before heading home to Timehri. However, on this occasion, she was awaiting transportation that morning when the suspect’s vehicle approached. Since then, she has not been seen or heard from, prompting a police investigation and a search for her whereabouts.

While the family awaits the DNA results from the police, the clothing that was found besides the body matches the clothing Centeno was last seen wearing when she entered the truck. It was disclosed to this newspaper that braces were observed on the teeth of the skeletal remains that were found. Centeno wore braces. At the time of the incident Centeno was also wearing a chain and earrings.

The family is demanding justice as the police continue to search for the suspect. They outlined that the man is not known to the family.

“It is not easy to know that someone kidnap your daughter and then to find out that she is dead. She is hurt. We want them to find the man that did this to her and let him face the consequences for his actions.”