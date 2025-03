MV Kimbia returning to north west service after $75m overhaul

The MV Kimbia is to resume operations on the Georgetown to Region One route following the installation of two new engines and gearboxes valued at $75 million, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said yesterday.

The 44-year-old ferry has been a longstanding transport link for Region One communities supporting trade and travel.

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill provided an update on the vessel’s return during an inspection at the dockyard yesterday morning.

He noted that its resumption is expected to ease transportation challenges, particularly for businesses and residents reliant on the ferry for the delivery of goods and supplies.

“I would have announced before that the MV Kimbia is being prepared to expedite the movement of cargo in and out of Region One. We have the MV Barima and the MV Ma Lisha handling passengers and some cargo. Due to the accelerated pace of development and the boost in agriculture in the region, there is a greater need for cargo movement,” Edghill stated.

A recent visit by Stabroek News to the north west saw residents complaining that the MV Ma Lisha was not adequate for cargo transport to and from the region.

The MV Kimbia was docked in December last year for extensive repairs, including the removal and replacement of its old engines and gearboxes along with crucial underwater works.

Additional maintenance, such as hull scraping and the installation of anodes, was also carried out.

Ahead of its return to service, the vessel will undergo test runs to ensure it is fully operational and meets safety standards.

The MV Kanawan is undergoing similar repairs and is expected to return to service within 10 days, DPI said. The ferry, docked on February 20, is receiving general dry-docking, superstructure maintenance, and underwater repairs.

In addition to ongoing repairs, the government is moving to strengthen transportation services to Region One by procuring new ferry vessels through the 2025 budget.