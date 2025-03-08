Pressure building on NDIA over `Critic’ pump station

-PPC says project only 4% complete, asks what action will be taken

The Public Procurement Commission (PPC) has written to the NDIA pointing out that the controversial Belle Vue pump station being built by Mikhail Rodrigues better known as `Guyanese Critic’ is only at 4% and inquiring what action will be taken.

Sources told Stabroek News that a team from the PPC visited the pump station on the West Bank of Demerara on November 28th last year and determined that only 4% of the work had been completed when it should have been at 50% at this stage. The sources say that the PPC told the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) in a letter of February 27th this year that the $865m project had no realistic chance of being completed by the deadline. It is unclear if the NDIA has responded to the PPC.

The PPC described the project as non-performing and without substantial progress towards completion which is set for July 29, 2025 this year.

Pursuant to an investigation of the awarding of the contract to Rodrigues, the PPC had published a summary of its findings on April 16, 2024. It had found defects in the award of the contract to Rodrigues. One of the recommendations from that Summary of Findings had said that since the contract had already been entered into, it was recommended that the NDIA monitor the performance of the contractor who operates under the name Tepui Inc and if found to be in breach then the necessary steps including termination of the contract be considered to ensure that there is value for money.

It was in this light that the PPC inquired about what the NDIA intended to do.

The government and the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) have come under fire over the awarding of the contract to Rodrigues. He had never built a pump station before and was awarded the contract ahead of experienced bidders. It has been surmised that he had been awarded the contract as he has had close ties to senior members of the government.

The NPTAB has not been able to convincingly explain how evaluation committees chose Tepui Inc ahead of other companies.

On January 31st this year, Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha told the National Assembly that only 10% of work has been completed on the pump station despite the advancing of $182m to the company.

The $182 million has been allocated to cover mobilization costs and materials, including timber, as part of the ongoing project. Mustapha on January 31st acknowledged the slow progress, but assured the House that the project would be completed by August 2025, despite the delays. “The pump station is still under contract,” Mustapha said.

In December 2024, SN reported that Mustapha said that the riot act had been read to the company. During a year-end press briefing at the Ministry of Agriculture’s office on Regent Street in Georgetown, Mustapha expressed his dissatisfaction with the delays affecting the pump station and stated that no extensions will be given for the completion of the project. When asked by Stabroek News about the progress of the project, the Minister replied, “I’m hoping so, they are still in the contract period and I am hoping … we met with the contractors with the Chairman of NDIA, I have read the Riot Act I said we are not giving any extensions, we will do what we did with other projects, implement the liquidated damages and they have to complete within the time.”

The Auditor General in his report tabled in Parliament last year, said: The contract was signed on 22 September 2023, with a duration of eighteen months for completion. According to documents seen, Addendum (№.1) to increase the percentage for advance payment from 15% to 30% was made on 21 September 2023, one day before the Contract Agreement was signed. Addendums №.2 and №.3 were for paying the Contractor for materials on site and changing the Contract start date from 6 October 2023 to 29 January 2024 respectively.

He added that the Contractor was mobilized on site; however, no works were in progress at the time of the visit on 14 August 2024, while only the construction of two earthen coffer dams, excavation works, and demolition of the old existing sluice structure were completed, along with the installation of a test pile. Two excavators were seen on site, along with two site office/containers, a water pump and a quantity of timber piles and steel sheet piles at the time.

The inquiry conducted by the PPC found that Tepui was required to have had the experience of having completed one project of a similar nature within the past five years. Similar projects, the relevant guideline said, “shall include pump stations, sluices and drainage structures”. Having been incorporated less than a year before, Tepui did not have these qualifications, yet the evaluation committee of the NPTAB found its bid to be responsive.