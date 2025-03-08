Rawle Ferguson on bail over land fraud probe

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum yesterday confirmed that entertainer and businessman Rawle Ferguson was arrested for questioning in relation to a multi-million-dollar land fraud and later released on bail.

Blanhum told Stabroek News that police are investigating a multi-million-dollar fraud where persons obtained money from the virtual complainant by pretending that they could acquire large portions of land for him.

It is alleged that Ferguson obtained portions of the money and as a consequence, he was arrested by investigators and questioned about his role.

Ferguson has so far cooperated fully with detectives. He was placed on substantial bail pending the outcome of the investigation. He could not be reached for comment yesterday.

On Thursday night, Ferguson spent hours at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Vlissengen Road before being transported in a police vehicle to another location.