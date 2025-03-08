Trinidad man hit with 21 bullets

(Trinidad Express) Twenty-one bullets were used in the killing of a man in Morvant on Thursday night.

At 7.38 p.m., Morvant Police Station officers responded to gunshots in the Never Dirty area, to find a crowd gathered around an orange Nissan Almera, registration PBX 3385, which had crashed into a gate.

Inside the vehicle, officers found Shaquille Prosper, 30, of Cedar Street, Morvant, in the driver’s seat slumped over the passenger side with apparent gunshot wounds to the head.

First responders cordoned off the area and alerted their seniors.

Officials from the North Eastern Division, as well as the Homicide Bureau, responded.

Crime Scene Investigators from the Special Evidence Recovery Unit (SERU) processed the location, recovering 21 spent 9mm shell casings.

The shooting may be gang-related.