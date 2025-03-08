The Government’s failure to present the long-awaited 2023 helicopter crash report is troubling. The fastest way to put an end to the speculation that has built over this tragedy is to simply present the report and its findings.

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill told Stabroek News on February 4th, 2025 that the official report of the December 6th, 2023 GDF helicopter crash would be publicly addressed within the following 30 days ending March 4th as he needed the 30 days to go over the findings. However, no such report was produced, presented or addressed at the end of the period.

Before that, in November 2023, Mr Edghill told SN that the stakeholders which were the Guyana Defence Force, the US National Trans-portation Safety Board, Transport Canada, Bell Helicopters and the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority, had 60 days to comment on the draft report and he yet again promised “Upon completion of this exercise, the Final Report will be released”. Those who needed time to review and comment on it have had their say. The relevant stakeholders were given 60 days to make any observations or requests for changes, yet, despite this ample time for feedback, the public still has not seen the report. The silence from the government is not just puzzling; it is concerning.

The fact that the government hasn’t been forthcoming with the information raises several important questions. Why the delay? What is the reason for withholding the report? If there is nothing to hide, then why not release it and put an end to the growing speculation?

Some may argue that there are valid reasons for withholding such a report, such as national security concerns or the protection of sensitive military information. But these arguments only go so far. The public has a right to know what happened, especially when the crash involved senior personnel from the country’s defence force and the fact that the report was promised. After all, the lives lost in this tragic event were not just military personnel; they were citizens of the nation, and their families, friends and fellow citizens deserve answers.

Instead of addressing the issue head-on, the authorities are allowing conjecture and various theories to take root and spread. This only creates more confusion and distrust among the public, making it harder for the government to rebuild any sense of confidence in its ability to handle such situations.

In a democratic society, citizens have the right to know what is happening in their country, especially when it involves matters of national importance. When the government withholds information or delays important decisions, it undermines the very foundations of democracy. The people must have confidence in their leaders, and that confidence can only be built through transparency and honesty.

It is also worth considering the impact this delay is having on the families of those involved in the crash. One is left to wonder why their loved ones were on that helicopter in the first place, what went wrong, and whether there were factors outside of their control that contributed to the tragedy. The question of liability also arises. The longer the government waits to release the report, the more these families are forced to live in uncertainty. This is an injustice that should not be allowed to continue.

Consideration must also be given to the two survivors. Are they receiving the mental health support they require after having experienced and lived through such a traumatic experience? What of their families? If the way the government has handled the Mahdia fire survivors’ and their families’ mental health needs are to be in any way indicative of how they are addressing these survivors, there is much left to be desired.

The government must understand that the public’s trust is not something that can be taken for granted. Transparency is not a luxury; it is a fundamental responsibility. When the government fails to live up to this responsibility, it puts its legitimacy at risk. In the case of the helicopter crash report, the government has a simple choice: it can either continue to withhold the truth, allowing suspicion and distrust to fester, or it can take the necessary steps to be open with the public and restore some semblance of confidence.