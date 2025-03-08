​Shaking up the political landscape

Dear Editor,
A private citizen and an outsider, Mr. Azruddin Mohamed is shaking up the possibilities in the upcoming Guyanese elections. Without announcing his candidacy, he is drawing big crowds and energizing the masses. He is filling the vacuum left by the absence of the two behemoths in Guyanese politics. Instead of connecting with the people, the opposition parliamentarians and government ministers seem comfortable relaxing in their air-conditioned offices and enjoying the perks that go with it. Thank you, Mr. Mohamed, for offering us a new and exciting alternative.
Sincerely,
Herbert Allen