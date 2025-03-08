Barbados Pride cruise to 10-wicket victory over CCC

(SportsMax) Barbados Pride flexed their dominance in the West Indies Championship with a commanding 10-wicket victory over Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) on yesterday’s third day of their fourth-round encounter at Kensington Oval.

After amassing a 166-run first-innings lead, thanks to a strong 428-run reply to CCC’s 262, Pride’s bowlers, led by Jomel Warrican (5-59), Roston Chase (2-69), and Kemar Roach (2-14), made light work of the opposition, bundling them out for 193 in their second innings. That left Pride with a target of just 28 runs, which captain Kraigg Brathwaite (15 not out) and Zachary McCaskie (13 not out) chased down with ease to secure their third win of the campaign.

Chase, who also had a century, ended with match figures of 7-139, while Warrican had match figures of 8-135.

Already struggling at 2-1 overnight, CCC’s troubles deepened when Roach struck early, removing Kalvin Marcus (9), who could only add seven to his overnight score. However, Damel Evelyn (18) and Kamil Pooran (36) provided a brief resistance, stitching together a 41-run partnership for the third wicket. But just as CCC started to settle, Matthew Forde trapped Evelyn in front, shifting the momentum back in Pride’s favour. Pooran, who had played a patient 75-ball knock, featuring four boundaries and a six, attempted to hold the innings together, but his dismissal at 96-4 to Warrican triggered a collapse. Chase soon followed up, removing veteran Kieran Powell (four) to leave CCC reeling at 96-5.

The slide continued as three more wickets tumbled for just 22 runs. Chase bowled Demario Richards (zero), while Warrican cleaned up Justin Greaves (zero) and Shaqkere Parris, who made 35 off 62 balls, including four boundaries and a six, leaving CCC in deep trouble at 118-8.

With CCC staring at an innings defeat, Akeem Jordan launched a spirited counterattack, blasting a 45-ball 50, laced with three fours and three sixes, to frustrate the Pride bowlers. But his defiance eventually came to an end when he played around a delivery from Warrican, who bowled him to wrap up the innings at 193. Warrican, who had earlier removed Damion Joachim (10), caught by Chase, completed his five-wicket haul as CCC failed to set a competitive target. With just 28 runs needed, Brathwaite and McCaskie made light work of the target, ensuring no hiccups in the chase. The duo knocked off the runs shortly after the tea break to complete the win, which provisionally lifted Pride to the top of the standings, and they will now look to build on this commanding performance as the championship intensifies.