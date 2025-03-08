GFF’s fixture raises questions

As the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) prepares to kick off the seventh season of the Elite League tomorrow at the National Training Centre in Providence, concerns continue to mount over the competition’s fixture setting.

Several clubs, players, and coaches have expressed unease over what appears to be either a manipulation of the schedule or an amazing coincidence, with Slingerz FC once again facing off against the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) in the final round before the break and the last round of the season, just as they did in the previous campaign.

The decision to stage arguably the league’s biggest match at a strategically timed point in the season raises critical questions about fairness and transparency. In most leagues worldwide, fixtures are determined through random draws or structured scheduling systems that ensure fairness and prevent undue influence.