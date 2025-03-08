Sports

Grimmond, Latchman secure third place for Guyana with 82-run win over Jamaica

Realanna Grimmond was outstanding with the bat for Guyana throughout the tournament and finished the campaign with an impressive 71 against Jamaica
CG United Women’s Super50 Cup

Guyana closed out their CG United Women’s Super50 Cup campaign in emphatic fashion, securing a dominant 100-run victory over last year’s champions Jamaica at the Conaree Sports Club in St. Kitts & Nevis. After losing the toss and being sent in to bat, the Guyanese faced early trouble at 6/2 within the first seven overs. However, the in-form Realanna Grimmond once again proved her mettle, crafting a composed 71 off 126 balls, including eight boundaries. Skipper Shemaine Campbelle provided crucial stability with a patient 26, setting the stage for all-rounder Cherry-Ann Fraser, who injected momentum into the innings with a brisk 47 from 61 deliveries. Their key partnerships—72 runs between Campbelle and Grimmond, followed by a 62-run stand between Grimmond and Fraser—rescued Guyana from early trouble.

