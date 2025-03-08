Grimmond, Latchman secure third place for Guyana with 82-run win over Jamaica

CG United Women’s Super50 Cup
Guyana closed out their CG United Women’s Super50 Cup campaign in emphatic fashion, securing a dominant 100-run victory over last year’s champions Jamaica at the Conaree Sports Club in St. Kitts & Nevis. After losing the toss and being sent in to bat, the Guyanese faced early trouble at 6/2 within the first seven overs. However, the in-form Realanna Grimmond once again proved her mettle, crafting a composed 71 off 126 balls, including eight boundaries. Skipper Shemaine Campbelle provided crucial stability with a patient 26, setting the stage for all-rounder Cherry-Ann Fraser, who injected momentum into the innings with a brisk 47 from 61 deliveries. Their key partnerships—72 runs between Campbelle and Grimmond, followed by a 62-run stand between Grimmond and Fraser—rescued Guyana from early trouble.