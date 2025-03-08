Harpy Eagles in command despite McKenzie’s fighting century  

CWI Regional 4-Day Championship

The Guyana Harpy Eagles tightened their grip on their fourth-round CWI Regional 4-Day clash against the Jamaica Scorpions at Sabina Park, setting up a thrilling final day despite a defiant unbeaten century from Kirk McKenzie yesterday.

Resuming their second innings at 68/1, the defending champions extended their lead beyond reach before declaring at 193/3, leaving Jamaica with an improbable target of 488 runs for victory. Opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul displayed his trademark patience with a well-compiled 74 off 172 balls, including three boundaries and a six.

Meanwhile, Kevlon Anderson continued his stellar form, following up his first-innings century with an unbeaten 50. Anderson’s disciplined knock, spanning 85 balls, showcased his growing maturity, while Kemol Savory chipped in with 25 not out.