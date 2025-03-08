Tyson picks up 5-45 as Windwards Volcanoes complete big win over Leewards

(SportsMax) The Windward Islands Volcanoes completed an innings and 60-run victory over the Leeward Islands Hurricanes on day three of their round four West Indies Championship clash at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet yesterday.

The Leewards started day three at 165-7 off 44 overs in their first innings, trailing by 315.

They were able to face just over seven more overs before being dismissed for 195, trailing by 285. Mikyle Louis, who entered the day 82*, added two to that to top score with 84 off 152 balls including 13 fours.

Pacer Gilon Tyson completed his five-wicket haul while conceding 45 runs in 13 overs to lead the bowling effort while Ryan John finished with 4-42 from his 14 overs.

Following on, the Leewards were bowled out for 225 in 61.2 overs. Justin Greaves led the way with 67 off 113 balls including three fours while Cameron Pennyfeather (39), Mikyle Louis (39) and captain Rakheem Cornwall (31) also had some good outings with the bat.

Shadrack Descarte completed a fine all-round performance with 3-58 from 14 overs while Ryan John provided good support with 2-21 from nine overs.

Leg-spinner Darel Cyrus and off-spinner Kenneth Dember also took two wickets, each.

Summarized scores:

Windward Islands Volcanoes 480 all out in 116.3 overs (Shadrack Descarte 119, Ryan John 109, Kenneth Dember 75*, Oshane Thomas 4-66, Justin Greaves 3-102)