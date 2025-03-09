Accelerant aided rapid spread of NA fire – GFS

An accelerant aided in the rapid spread of the fire which destroyed a three-storey wooden building on Thursday along Main Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice, says Divisional Fire Chief Clive McDonald.
McDonald told Stabroek News that the Guyana Fire Service responded to a call at 12:15 pm and two tenders were dispatched. Upon arrival, it was observed that the entire structure was engulfed by fire. He emphasised that the spread of the fire “was unusual in the firefighting fraternity and fire dynamics.” A previous fire had partially destroyed the building in December 2024.