Fireman injured in Mae’s conflagration dies

Fireman Vashaun Manbodh, 27, who sustained injuries in last week Mae’s Schools blaze has died.

He and two others were injured when parts of the building collapsed during the inferno and was hospitalized since Wednesday, March 05.

Manbodh passed away today sometime after 12am.

Neither the Guyana Fire Service nor the Ministry of Home Affairs had provided any information on the injured fireman following Wednesday’s blaze.

The Chief Fire Officer finally issued a statement today at 9 am. The statement follows:

Sunday 9, 2025

𝐌𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐟 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐮𝐲𝐚𝐧𝐚 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞

With profound sadness and a heavy heart, we extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Fireman 1871 Voshaun Manbodh, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. His passing is not only a tremendous loss to his loved ones but also a tragic day for the Guyana Fire Service and our nation as a whole.

Fireman Manbodh served with honor, bravery, and commitment, embodying the true spirit of a firefighter one who risks everything to protect the lives and safety of others. His courage and selflessness will forever be etched in the history of the Guyana Fire Service, as he was another great firefighter who laid down his life on the call of duty. Today, we salute his heroism and acknowledge his invaluable contribution to our service and country.

As we mourn this heartbreaking loss, we stand in solidarity with his family, offering our support, prayers, and deepest sympathies. We also recognize the grief that this tragedy brings to his fellow firefighters, who have lost not just a colleague but a brother in service. Let us honor his memory by ensuring that all necessary protocols are observed, giving him and his family the respect and recognition they deserve.

In tribute to Fireman Manbodh, all service flags will be flown at half-mast as a mark of our deepest respect and mourning. His sacrifice will never be forgotten, and his legacy will continue to inspire those who serve.

May his soul rest in eternal peace. Gone, but never forgotten.

With regards

Mr. Gregory Wickham

Chief Fire Officer

Guyana Fire Service

Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn issued the following statement at 11.10 am today

PRESS STATEMENT

Honourable Robeson Benn, Minister of Home Affairs

March 9, 2025

Honouring the Bravery and Sacrifice Fireman 1871 Voshaun Manbodh

It is with deep sadness and regret that I extend my deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Fireman Voshaun Manbodh, who tragically lost his life in the line of duty. Fireman Manbodh displayed bravery and selflessness while battling the devastating fire which engulfed Mae’s Schools in Subryanville on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

Having joined the Guyana Fire Service on February 5, 2023, Fireman Manbodh proved himself to be a dedicated and courageous firefighter. At just 27 years old, he risked his life to protect others, a testament to his unwavering commitment to public service. Unfortunately, during the operation, he sustained severe injuries when portions of the roof and wall of the building collapsed, resulting in reported fractures to his neck resulting in impaired motor function. He was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he regrettably succumbed to his injuries.

Fireman Manbodh’s heroic efforts will not be forgotten. He, along with his colleagues, displayed great courage in the face of grave danger, by placing the safety of others above his own. His passing is a great loss to the Guyana Fire Service.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, through with the Guyana Fire Service, will provide full support to Fireman Manbodh’s family during this extremely difficult time. We recognize the immense grief which comes with such tragic loss, and we will stand in solidarity with his loved ones and colleagues.

In addition to Fireman Manbodh’s unfortunate passing, we acknowledge the injuries sustained by other firefighters, Sub-Officer Ian Burnette, Sub-Officer Dwayne Waldron, and Fireman Jouner Morrison, who were successfully treated and subsequently discharged. Their courage and dedication in responding to this catastrophic fire are commendable, and we are grateful for their service.

The loss of Fireman Manbodh serves as a solemn reminder of the dangers faced by our firefighters daily. Their bravery and commitment to protecting lives and property are unparalleled, and as a nation, we owe them a debt of gratitude.

An investigation will be conducted to identify the cause of loss of life and injuries resulting from this event.

Honourable Robeson Benn, M.P

Minister of Home Affairs