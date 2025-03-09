GAWU observes 61st death anniversary of Kowsilla

Representatives of the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU), People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Women’s Progressive Organisation (WPO), along with residents of Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara, and neighbouring communities, gathered yesterday at a wreath-laying ceremony to honour the memory of Kowsilla, a sugar worker who died on March 06, 1964, while engaging in strike action at the Leonora sugar estate.

At the time, Kowsilla and her comrades were protesting against the unjust treatment by the expatriate management while advocating for the recognition of GAWU. As such, the death of Kowsilla became a lightning rod in the ongoing struggle for workers’ rights and was one of the many sacrifices that eventually led to the GAWU’s recognition in 1976.