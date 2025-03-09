Gov’t launches $100,000 cash grant for newborns

The Government of Guyana yesterday launched a $100,000 cash grant for every child born to a Guyanese mother, with President Irfaan Ali stating that the initiative is a fundamental right rather than a privilege.

The programme, unveiled in the 2025 National Budget, is expected to benefit approximately 17,000 newborns annually. The government has allocated $1.3 billion to fund the initiative, with the first batch of 2,052 births recorded between January and February 2025.

Speaking at the launching of the event at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre yesterday which was attended by mothers from across all regions, President Ali described the grant as an investment in the country’s future rather than a financial burden.

“This cash grant is more than financial support. It is a seed planted in the soil of our nation’s future… When we invest in our children today, we invest in the future of tomorrow”, he stated.

The President further stated that the government has put systems in place to ensure new mothers receive the grant within a week of childbirth, with efforts focussed on providing the funds before hospital discharge.

“More than 99 per cent of births occur in hospitals. The regional health offices, the Ministry of Health, and the Ministry of Finance will ensure all mothers receive this support within the first week of birth”, he said.

In addition to the cash grant, First Lady Arya Ali has spearheaded an initiative to provide 600 mothers with diapers and baby wipes. The government is also working with the General Register Office to expedite the issuing of birth certificates as part of efforts to improve access to essential services.

The initiative is part of the government’s broader social welfare policies aimed at supporting families and strengthening Guyana’s human capital development.

Stabroek News spoke to some mothers and asked them how they felt about receiving the grant,

A 22-year-old mother, Esther Kendell, stated, “It’s already a big help so far… I’m very much grateful, because it’s a great start for our baby’s life, there is a lot that we can do with it. I just hope that parents don’t use it to spend on stuff and they actually do something that’s very important for their child. So actually, I am not spending mine. I plan to open an early savings for my baby and continue to invest from there going forward.”

Another young mother Hema Singh said “It will help a lot, because sometimes your baby sick when you go public. You gotta wait. And sometimes the money, you could use it and go private, because most of the time, babies can fall sick. So I’m thankful for the monies, it would help a lot.”

And Renatta Fernandes, a 23-year-old-mother also shared that she will also be opening an early savers account for her child. “I am very much grateful for it. Since it’s hers, we will put it up for her until she’s old enough and responsible to have it.”