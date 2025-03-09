Gov’t will continue to support rice farmers – Mustapha

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, has reaffirmed government’s commitment to Guyana’s rice industry, assuring farmers that they will continue to receive the necessary support dedicated to strengthening the sector.

The Minister made these remarks at an outreach with rice farmers last week in Anna Regina, Region Two, where he was accompanied by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh.

His visit coincided with the ongoing rice harvest in the region. Currently, rice farmers are receiving $4,000 per bag – a price made possible through government intervention.